Shashi Tharoor next Kerala CM? Pre-poll survey says yes, Congress stays tight-lipped

Is Shashi Tharoor quietly setting the stage for a larger role in Kerala politics? A new pre-poll survey has positioned the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with 28.3 per cent of respondents backing him for the top job in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Tharoor, whose recent trajectory has often diverged from the Congress high command’s preferences, wasted no time in amplifying the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Tharoor shared the findings, conducted by Mumbai-based independent agency VoteVibe, via a supporter’s post on X (formerly Twitter), tagging key party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

“@ShashiTharoor emerges as the best bet for chief ministerial choice for the 2026 Kerala polls for a faction-ridden UDF alliance, a recent survey reveals,” the post read.

While the Congress leadership in Kerala has so far remained tight-lipped, the newly appointed KPCC president, Sunny Joseph, sought to downplay the buzz, reiterating that the Congress never projects a CM candidate ahead of elections, NDTV reported.

“There is a process for it, and leadership decisions are taken after election results,” he said.

Yet the timing and content of Tharoor’s social media activity haven’t gone unnoticed. His post not only coincides with visible tension between him and the party leadership, but also appears to capitalise on a vacuum within the UDF, where no clear successor to the top job has been projected so far. That gap is underscored in the survey itself, as 27.1 per cent of respondents remained undecided on who should lead the UDF.

Tharoor’s relationship with the Congress top brass has grown increasingly fraught ever since he contested the party’s presidential election against Mallikarjun Kharge. The rift widened further after Tharoor’s name was excluded from the Congress list of leaders deputed for the Centre’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ outreach programme.

Adding to the intrigue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Tharoor to lead an official delegation to the US and other countries earlier this year. He accepted the offer, later stating he remained open to dialogue with the Congress leadership “if asked.”

The VoteVibe survey offers more granular insights into Tharoor’s appeal. He enjoys greater support among men (30%) than women (27%), and his popularity spikes to 34.2 per cent among voters aged above 55.

His support among the younger demographic (18-24) is more modest at 20.3 per cent, suggesting his image may skew towards seasoned voters rather than first-timers.

The numbers are also telling for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is seeking a third consecutive term in power. This feat has never been achieved before in Kerala’s political history.

Incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s popularity has dipped, with only 17.5 per cent of respondents favouring him as the LDF’s CM face. Interestingly, former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, known for her widely praised handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, garnered 24.2 per cent support, overtaking Vijayan as the most preferred LDF candidate.

The developments come as Kerala heads into a politically charged 2026 election, with both major alliances grappling with internal contradictions and leadership voids.