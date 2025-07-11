'Shame on the jokers': Rainfall bares ground reality of Modi govt's Smart Cities Mission

A decade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Smart Cities Mission with a vision to transform 100 cities, the Internet is brimming with ground realities.

A host of voices are now taking to X to post videos and photos of crumbling roads, waterlogging, potholes, and poor drainage systems, portraying the fact that the cities are far removed from "smart."

Indian businessman and columnist Suhel Seth wrote on X on Thursday, “Let’s be honest. Gurugram is a shame. A shame on how shoddy our infrastructure is; a shame on the jokers who govern the place and a shame on the priorities of the State Government. So the next time someone tells you Gurugram is a smart city, look that unsmart person in the eye!”

Ajmer’s Ram Setu elevated road, a project built for nearly Rs 250 crore and inaugurated just two years ago, has already caved in. “The Ram Setu elevated road, built under the Smart City project, caved in recently, forcing the court to shut it and triggering traffic chaos,” X user @theskindoctor13 posted.

“In an age where roads and bridges collapse even before inauguration, an elevated road lasting two whole years feels nothing short of a miracle. I hope UNESCO declares this structural wonder a modern engineering marvel,” the user added.

The outrage is not limited to one or two cities.

X user @IndianGems_ pointed out, “90% of Smart Cities Mission projects, costing Rs 1.5 lakh crore, completed, but Gurgaon's condition remains pathetic. With this money, China could build 1,100 KMs of bullet train. India is the most corrupt nation in the world.”

Kanpur was also brought into focus. “BJP-ruled from top to bottom... but ground reality? PM – BJP CM – BJP MP – BJP MLC – BJP MLA – BJP Municipal Corporation – BJP. Kanpur's condition: Just look at the roads! Garbage, mud, no drainage — is this the smart city we were promised?” posted @GreaterKanpur.

Another post from @YTKDIndia added: “This is Smart City Gurugram, a tier-1 city in India. Just imagine the condition of tier-3 or tier-4 cities if this is what a ‘smart city’ looks like.”

The Smart Cities Mission, launched in June 2015, aimed to make cities more citizen-friendly and sustainable through improved infrastructure, use of technology, and better urban planning.

A major chunk of the investment has gone into road infrastructure. According to government data, over 310 smart road projects have been completed across these 100 cities. These projects focused on pedestrian-friendly designs, non-motorized transport corridors, improved traffic management systems, and better lighting. Almost half of the total funds for the Smart Cities Mission have been allocated to urban mobility and road-related development.

But the situation on the ground, as seen in several cities, has triggered public doubt. While project completion numbers look impressive on paper, recurring complaints of poor execution, substandard construction, and lack of accountability are clouding the original vision of the initiative.

The government continues to maintain that the mission is progressing, with a substantial number of projects completed and more in the pipeline. Yet, on social media, citizens are asking a more basic question: Can a city be called smart if its roads cannot withstand one season of rain?