Friday, 14 February 2025

Shah asks Maharashtra govt to introduce 3 new criminal laws in police commissionerates

In presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the union home minister also seeks the creation of a directorate of prosecution in accordance with the latest criminal laws

PTI Published 14.02.25, 03:42 PM
Union home minister Amit Shah during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

Union home minister Amit Shah during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. PTI

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to implement the three new criminal laws in all police commissionerates of the state as soon as possible, officials said.

Chairing a review meeting here on the implementation of the criminal laws in Maharashtra in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shah also said that the Maharashtra government should create a Directorate of Prosecution in accordance with the new criminal laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

