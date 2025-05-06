MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sexual harassment case filed after IPS officer’s children allegedly abused at IPL match

According to the complainant, the IPS officer's wife, two unknown persons abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26)

PTI Published 06.05.25, 01:29 PM
RCB's Romario Shepherd and Tim David during the IPL match between RCB and CSK, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

RCB's Romario Shepherd and Tim David during the IPL match between RCB and CSK, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru PTI

A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered following a complaint alleging that a senior IPS officer's children were harassed during a recent IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Box, a premium seating enclosure, at around 9.40 pm on May 3, they said.

According to the complainant, the IPS officer's wife, two unknown persons abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26).

She further alleged that the unknown couple shouted loudly, threatened and disturbed her children. They also abused her daughter and behaved "indecently" with her.

The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone.

Police said that one of the suspects involved in the incident was a senior Income Tax official.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS sections 351(1) ( criminal intimidation), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) 75(1) (sexual harassment), 79 (criminalizes acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), police said, adding further investigation.

The incident took place during a match between RCB and CSK.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

