Senior students to be expelled from nursing college in Kerala after video of ragging emerges

Senior students who were seen in a viral video of a horrific ragging case in a Kerala nursing college have been expelled. The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the state police within 10 days.

Police said five third-year nursing students were arrested for the alleged ragging, adding that a case against them was registered after three first-year students lodged a complaint, a news agency PTI reported.

As per the complaint, registered under the Anti-Ragging Act, the ragging began in November 2024 and had been going on at the institute since then.

The victims detailed the series of violent acts the seniors inflicted on them, stating that the latter forced them to stand naked and then hung dumbbells, meant for weightlifting, from their private parts.

The complainants alleged that the third-year students also inflicted other serious injuries on them using compasses and similar objects, after which they would force them to apply lotion on the wounds to induce further pain.

The complaint also mentioned that the students were forced to have cream applied to their faces and hands and smeared into their mouths. Reportedly, the seniors threatened the complainants of critical consequences if they chose to speak up about the abuse.

On top of all this, the complaint also stated that the senior students consistently extorted money from the juniors on Sundays to purchase alcohol, following which they assaulted them.