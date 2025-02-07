'Send back Sheikh Hasina, deport illegal Bangladeshis': Sena (UBT) wants Centre to go Trump

The Shiv Sena held a protest demonstration here on Friday, asking the Centre to draw inspiration from the US and deport illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants from the country with a particular focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of activists in the city participated in the demonstration led by Shiv Sena (UBT) J-K unit chief Manish Sahni.

Carrying placards bearing slogans like "Send Back Sheikh Hasina, Seema Haider" and "Deport illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis", they raised slogans seeking the removal of all illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants from India, including Sheikh Hasina.

"The government of India should take a cue from the Donald Trump administration and promptly deport all illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas immigrants, including Pakistani woman Seema Haider and former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina," Sahni told reporters.

Sahni highlighted ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, citing a recent incident during a live speech by former president Sheikh Hasina in Fudki village, Rajshahi district.

"The idol of Saraswati Devi in the temple was desecrated. Attacks on Hindus have persisted unabated since the change in leadership. We must expel all Bangladeshis from the country," he asserted.

Sahni criticised the BJP's stance on Rohingya immigrants and illegal Bangladeshis as mere election rhetoric. "Despite tensions with Bangladesh, approximately 856 kilometres of the Indo-Bangladesh border remain unfenced. Nothing has been done to deport them," he said.

Referring to the 2007 data indicating 1.2 crore illegal Bangladeshis in India, Sahni said today's estimates exceed two crore. "Despite our strained relations, India has provided refuge to former president Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"While India shelters Sheikh Hasina, the Hindu community bears the brunt. Meanwhile, Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children two years ago, is expecting her fifth child today. In contrast, America is deporting Indians in chains," Sahni added.

He also highlighted the presence of Rohingya immigrants in sensitive areas of J-K, suggesting their numbers exceed official figures.

Sahni called upon the Modi government and state governments including J-K to swiftly identify and deport Rohingya immigrants and illegal Bangladeshis, drawing inspiration from the US.

