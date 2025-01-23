Sena (UBT) will be left with two MLAs: On Balasaheb's birthday, Shinde warns Uddhav

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, on Thursday warned the Shiv Sena (UBT) that if it does not stop criticising his party and the Mahayuti, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be left with only two MLAs out of the present 20.

He said the people of the state gave a befitting reply to the Sena (UBT) in the last year's assembly election and it was time for it to introspect.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to 'Anand Ashram' here to pay respects to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and his mentor Anand Dighe, Shinde also said there was a growing demand for the Shiv Sena in other states as well.

"From day one, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially Sena (UBT), has been criticising me and the Mahayuti, but nothing worked and the citizens of the state gave a befitting reply to them and showed them their place. If this continues, they will lose [the digit] zero from the number 20," he said.

"It is high time they do some introspection and soul-searching," Shinde added.

In the state assembly polls held in November last year, the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP retained power, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP got 41 seats.

In the MVA, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.

"A number of workers and leaders from the opposition parties, especially Sena (UBT), have joined our Shiv Sena in the recent period and this influx will continue," he said.

"Some workers and leaders from other states also joined the Shiv Sena and there is a growing demand for Shiv Sena in some other states. The Shiv Sena is growing...It will open branches in other states in the coming days," he said.

Shinde said the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray was being celebrated in a grand manner this year just like in the past. "We will celebrate his birth centenary next year," he said.

"The Shiv Sena has never compromised on the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Anand Dighe, and will never compromise. That is why workers prefer the Shiv Sena," he said.

He spoke about the programmes implemented by the state government when he was the chief minister.

The youth wing of the Shiv Sena has planned a number of programmes in the coming days in colleges and it will also reach each and every household in the state to tell the people of the work done by the Mahayuti government, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.