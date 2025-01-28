Security beefed up for PM Modi visit to Bhubaneswar for Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the state’s binnerial investors meet on Tuesday.

For his visit, the state’s capital has been put on high alert. Many areas in the capital have been declared no flying zone and no drone zone.

This is the fifth visit of Modi to the state after the first ever BJP government under the leadership of Mohan Charan Maji came to power. The conclave will focus on three themes — Start up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha and Entrepreneurship. The event will feature four plenary sessions and 16 sector-foucused sessions.

A number of dignitaries and business tycoons are likely to attend the business summit in which Odisha will showcase itself as the best investment destination in the country. The Make in Odisha conclave that was started during Naveen Patnaik’s regime in 2018, has received applause from industrialists across the globe.

All the preparatory work at the Janata Maidan, where the Conclave would be held, has already been completed. The fire brigade and dog squads have also been deployed there. The SPG has already inspected the area. Keeping the visit of Modi and other dignitaries to the state, the Commissionerate Police has deployed around 60 platoons of force for this purpose.

However, the Odisha police will not find it too difficult to handle the situation after successfully holding the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which was organised at the same venue. The Prime Minister and dignitaries from the Indian Diaspora attendedthe PBD.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said: “We are quite hopeful about the outcome of the conclave. We are expecting a flow of ₹5 lakh crore investment to the state. In the previous government, many MOUs were signed but many had to quit the state as they did not get the desired cooperation from the then government. But things are quite different now. A double engine government is working to ensure that whatever amount is promised be invested in the state.”

While Make in Odisha, which started in 2016 during Naveen Patnaik’s regime, has been making waves, the new BJP government of the state has sought to give it its own touch by adding Utkarsh Odisha to the name of the conclave. This is yet another example of how the Mohan Majhi government is seeking to rebrand the schemes and policies of the previous government.