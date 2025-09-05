MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Search operation underway after Chinese sailor falls from ship at Odisha’s Paradip Port

In a bid to save the Chinese national, another sailor from Bangladesh had jumped into the sea, a police officer said, adding, he was later rescued

PTI Published 05.09.25, 03:36 PM
The authorities of Odisha’s Paradip Port have launched a search operation to locate a Chinese sailor, who fell into the water from a ship on Friday morning, police said.

Personnel of the ODRAF, CISF and Odisha Marine Police, besides scuba divers, are engaged in the search operation, they said.

In a bid to save the Chinese national, another sailor from Bangladesh had jumped into the sea, a police officer said, adding, he was later rescued.

The Chinese sailor accidentally fell into the water while setting a ladder, an official said.

The incident took place when a Chinese vessel was about to depart after unloading at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

