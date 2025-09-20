Scuba-dive mishap kills Zubeen Garg, fans pay homage to the 'once in a generation' artiste

Zubeen Garg, the singer-composer from Assam whose rousing vocals and voice of protest made him a cultural icon across generations, died on Friday after falling ill while scuba diving in Singapore where he had travelled to perform in the North East Festival.

Zubeen, 52, who also left his imprint on Hindi film music, was equally popular for his generosity and outspokenness. His passing left Assam in shock, with fans expressing their grief by singing his songs on the streets and offering tributes at roadside gatherings.

Social media was flooded with homage for the "once in a generation" artiste.

People lit candles in the evening and shops were shut as a mark of respect.

Zubeen is survived by his wife Garima Garg and his father and sister.

A statement from the organisers of the North East Festival said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30pm IST.”

Mourners at Latasil Field in Guwahati on Friday night

Zubeen, who hailed from Jorhat, had not been keeping well for the past few years but continued with his live performances.

His body is likely to reach Assam late on Saturday or on Sunday, sources said.

The man & his music

Zubeen sang over 30,000 songs in multiple languages. He was the heartthrob of the youth and known as much for his music as for his affable and helpful nature, his long-time associate Jetabon Baruah said over the phone from Jorhat.

The two of them had acted in the movie Wide Angle, released last year. Zubeen had lent his voice to several of Baruah’s compositions.

Jorhat-based college mate Mukul Madhav Baishya said Zubeen was a down-to-earth and straightforward person.

“But as a creative person, he was very stubborn, rebellious and hardworking — always striving for perfection and trying to create something different,” he said.

“I met him as this shy and introverted person at JB College. He was very good at western classical. He never looked back after his first album, Anamika (1992), followed by Maya,” Baishya added.

“He used to carry his keyboard on his bicycle wherever he went. He remained in touch with his friends and was a kindhearted person.”

Singer and filmmaker Jayanta Nath, a Jorhat resident whom Zubeen had helped financially when he underwent a kidney transplant, spoke fondly of the singer.

Besides singing in Assamese, Zubeen also lent his voice to many Hindi songs, most notably Ya Ali from Gangster (2006).

Cultural icon

The deep impact Zubeen had on Assam was evident from the social media post by Dimpy Koch, a teacher.

“With the passing of Zubeen Garg, Assam has lost not just a beloved artist but the last Assamese icon of this millennium. Icons are born when history and circumstance collide to make one individual the face of a people, their longings, their griefs and their joys,” the post said.

“After Bhupen Hazarika, it was only Zubeen who carried that impossible burden. He was not merely a singer — he was a phenomenon, an attitude, a bridge between the old soul of Assam and its restless new generation.

“Zubeen came at a time when Assam was bruised and fragmented, yearning for voice and visibility. His music, his raw irreverence, his stubborn independence gave people something to rally around.

“This untimely loss leaves a deep void in our musical and cultural life. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his countless fans, and the people of Assam, who today mourn one of their brightest stars.”

Voice of protest

At a time when celebrities either prefer silence or are guarded in their criticism of the government, Zubeen never shied away from speaking his mind. He spoke out against the imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, the registration of sedition cases, and tree felling at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati.

In 2024, Zubeen had said he would continue to protest against the CAA in his own way — “on stage or on social media — wherever, however I can”.

Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi were among those who offered condolences and tributes.

Modi said Zubeen would be remembered for his rich contribution to music and that his renditions were popular among people across all walks of life.