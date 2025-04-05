Scorched and sweating: Heatwave grips Mumbai, Delhi and MP With no relief in sight

Mumbai, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under intense heat and humidity on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of prolonged discomfort and the possibility of severe heatwave conditions in the coming days.

In Mumbai, the oppressive weather showed no signs of relenting as maximum temperatures remained firmly above the comfort zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Santacruz observatory recorded 35.9°C, while the Colaba observatory registered 33.9°C. The Thane Belapur Industrial Association observatory in Navi Mumbai reported an even higher 38°C. “There will be no respite for the next four days as hot and humid conditions will continue,” said IMD scientist Sushma Nair.

Delhi fared no better, logging a maximum temperature of 35.7°C on Saturday — 1.7°C above the seasonal average — and a minimum of 19.5°C. Humidity at 8.30 am stood at 47 per cent.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions for Sunday, and temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 39°C. A six-day heatwave has been predicted, with the mercury potentially touching 42°C by mid-week.

The capital’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 161 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, indicating a level that may pose health concerns for sensitive groups.

In central India, Madhya Pradesh is bracing for its first major heatwave of the season starting April 7.

Day temperatures are likely to rise by two to five degrees Celsius over the next five days, said Divya E Surendran, forecast in-charge at IMD’s Madhya Pradesh centre.

“Currently we are going with a heatwave yellow warning from April 7,” she told PTI, adding that the IMD may issue an orange alert by Sunday if conditions worsen.

A yellow alert signals potentially disruptive weather, while an orange alert is issued when extreme conditions are expected to severely impact daily life.

Regions likely to be affected on Monday include parts of the Gwalior and Chambal divisions—Sheopur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Bhind, Morena—as well as Neemuch and Mandsaur in western MP.

The heatwave is forecast to extend to eastern and north-eastern districts such as Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur and Niwari by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bhopal recorded temperatures of 33.6°C and 35.2°C at 11.30 am on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and the mercury is expected to rise to 39°C in the coming days.

With no immediate respite in sight, the IMD has urged citizens across the affected states to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and take necessary precautions during peak afternoon hours.

(With inputs from PTI)