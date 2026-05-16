SC describes youngsters who attack the system as 'cockroaches', 'parasites'

The Supreme Court on Friday described as “cockroaches” and “parasites” those “youngsters” who “attack the system” on social media and become “RTI activists” or “other activists”, the comments coming in the context of lawyers who criticise the judiciary.

The court warned of a CBI inquiry into the possibly fake law degrees of some Delhi advocates, many of whom it said posted contemptuous and vile remarks against the judiciary.

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“There are already parasites in society who attack the system and you want to join them? There are youngsters like cockroaches. They don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in the profession,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said, addressing advocate and petitioner Sanjay Dubey.

“Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists and some of them become other activists. They start attacking everyone.”

It was unclear whether the references to “cockroaches” and “parasites” should be understood solely in respect of young lawyers who are heavily involved with mainstream and social media and often comment on judicial matters in critical and demeaning ways.

The bench, which included Justice Joymalya Bagchi, made the observation while modifying an adverse order it had dictated against Dubey, who had challenged Delhi High Court’s refusal to designate him a “senior advocate” in terms of the law laid down last year by the apex court.

The bench also expressed annoyance at some of Dubey’s earlier Facebook comments against the judiciary and warned that there were many advocates, particularly in Delhi, whose “law degrees” appeared fake and warranted a CBI probe.

“Thousands of fraudulent people are wearing black robes and we have serious doubts about their degrees. We may have to order the CBI to do something… the Bar Council of India does not want to act because they need their votes,” Justice Kant observed.

He added: “Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession….

“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?”

Justice Bagchi said it did not become an advocate to seek confirmation of the “senior advocate” tag for themselves.

“A ‘senior advocate’ status is something which is conferred on you and notpursued by you. You arepursuing it; does it look proper for your standing and respect?” he said.

A visibly angry Justice Kant said: “The whole world should become a senior but not you. If the high court grants you a senior designation, we will set it aside.”

Justice Bagchi asked: “You have no other litigation to pursue other than this?”

Dubey replied he was appearing in five matters listed in the court for Friday.

He sought permission to withdraw his petition and the bench allowed him to do so.