Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, passes away at 63

Sankarshan Thakur, editor, The Telegraph, passed away after a brief illness in a hospital in the National Capital Region on Monday morning; he was 63.

One of India’s finest literary journalists, Sankarshan was born in Patna on July 13, 1962. He went to school at St Xavier’s, Patna and St Xavier’s, Delhi. He did his BA in Political Science from Hindu College, Delhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after that, he began his journalistic career with Sunday magazine in 1984. Before returning to The Telegraph for his second stint in 2009, he worked with The Indian Express, Tehelka and Third Eye TV.

His fiery prose and insights have enriched Indian journalism for decades. He wrote three books, one on Lalu Prasad Yadav, one on Nitish Kumar and the third a collection of essays from the Kargil War.

Tributes have been pouring in.

“A fearless ground reporter, he brought to life some of India's most defining events — from the Kargil war front, Bhopal tragedy, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Indira Gandhi's assassination, to the complexities of Kashmir, the Sri Lankan civil war, and socio-political currents in Bihar and Pakistan,” the Editors Guild of India said in a statement.

“His distinguished contributions earned him the Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political journalism (2001) and the Appan Menon Fellowship (2003),” it added.

“Mourning the passing of senior journalist and author Sankarshan Thakur. He was one of the greats—a reporter who truly understood India's political landscape and brought it to life with incredible clarity and empathy,” wrote Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

“His legendary political reportage and masterful books were a testament to his sharp intellect and unwavering integrity. He will be sorely missed. A huge loss to Indian journalism. Om Shanti,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted: “Deeply saddened by the passing of brilliant journalist, author and the roving editor of the Telegraph, Shri Sankarshan Thakur. His incisive reporting, fearless political commentary and eloquent writing style leave an enduring legacy. My deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and readers.”

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “Saddened by the demise of Sankarshan Thakur, editor of 'The Telegraph' newspaper. He was a brilliant and distinguished journalist, with significant writings on contemporary political history. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Sankarshan is survived by his wife, daughter and son.