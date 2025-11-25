Sambalpur Zoo gets nod to bring Bengal tigers, minister lays foundation for new enclosure

The Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre is set to welcome four Bengal tigers for the first time, following approval from the Central Zoo Authority.

The big cats are likely to be brought from Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

The announcement came as Sambalpur MP and Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for a 1,500-square-metre tiger enclosure at the Motijharan-based zoo on Monday.

Pradhan said: “The double engine government has taken the decision to develop the zoo as a mid-size zoological park. In the first phase, ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the development of the zoo. Our aim is to make the zoo one of the major tourist attractions.”

He added: “Steps are being taken to form a Sambalpur Zoo authority. The Sambalpur district administration will provide the required 35 hectares of land for

this purpose.”

Pradhan said the zoo will also introduce mugger and gharial crocodiles with dedicated enclosures. The facility currently has leopards in glass enclosures.

The minister added that other sites, including Hirakud dam, Debrigarh sanctuary, will also be developed as major destinations.