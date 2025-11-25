CM Majhi asserts Odisha development continues as grievances redressal reaches 96 percent

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday countered BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s claim that developmental work in Odisha has come to a halt, asserting that his government is working assiduously towards building a prosperous, powerful and developed state.

Majhi’s reaction came barely 12 hours after Naveen’s remarks that women were feeling increasingly unsafe and insecure in the state and that development had stalled.

Speaking after attending his 15th public grievances hearing session at Unit-2, Majhi wrote on X: “Your trust and faith give us the strength to work. I have always said that I am one among you. Therefore, our government is considering the inconvenience of the common people with utmost importance. Breaking the artificial barrier that previously existed between the government and the people. I have expedited the public grievances redressal (Jan Abhijogana Sunani) to personally to listen to your problems.”

He added: “I have personally directed the officials to ensure that each grievances is resolved expeditiously as possible.”

Accompanied by deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo and seven other ministers, Majhi reached the Government’s Primary School in Unit-2 and heard public grievances in a session attended by around 1,000 people.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, of the 12,950 grievances received during the last 14 public hearings, 12,371 issues have been resolved. “96 per cent complaints have been addressed. Work is on to resolve the rest 579 complaints,” it said.

Majhi began the session by meeting 43 differently-abled persons. He also instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure grievances are settled at the district level so that citizens do not have to travel to Bhubaneswar for redressal.

In what appeared to be an indirect dig at the previous Naveen Patnaik government — which had faced allegations of being controlled by bureaucrats — Majhi said: “This is your government. We are committed to serve the people of Odisha... Our government is resolving problems through public listening, transparent admiration and swift implementation.”

Majhi is also under public glare for his government’s move to demolish a number of houses at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar, the state’s

biggest slum.