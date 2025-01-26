Mumbai police say final reports awaited after Saif accused fingerprint mismatch claims emerge

Mumbai police on Sunday said they are still awaiting the final fingerprint report after at least two news reports claimed that the prints of the Bangladeshi man arrested don't match with the prints of the person who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the Bollywood star's home earlier this month, according to LiveMint.

Earlier on Sunday, NDTV and Mid-Day reported that the fingerprints collected from actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence after the attempted burglary don’t match with that of the accused Shariful Islam.

The Mumbai police had collected 19 sets of fingerprints from the actor’s residence after the attempted burglary and knife attack.

According to the NDTV, the Mumbai Police had sent the fingerprints to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a system-generated report has found that there was a mismatch with the alleged accused Shariful. The CID has reportedly informed the Mumbai Police the preliminary result was negative and the police have sent more samples for further tests.

A police team from Bandra has reportedly travelled to Calcutta to investigate the case.

The Mumbai police arrested a man from Thane last Sunday for breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s home. According to reports quoting police, the man first gave his name as Bijoy Das, but later claimed his name is Mohammed Sajad.

Cops later identified him as Shariful Islam, who entered India illegally. Reportedly, an agent from Calcutta may have provided Shariful with fake Indian documentation and arranged his travel to Mumbai.

The case remains shrouded in mystery. The cops have not established any motive.

The Telegraph Online had earlier reported that the actor told the Mumbai police he had locked his attacker inside his son’s room despite being stabbed several times. So how did he escape and take the stairs where he was caught on the CCTV camera?

Many people had also pointed to the difference in the physical appearance of Shariful with the man seen in the CCTV camera released by the cops.

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena claimed the visuals of Saif coming out of Lilavati Hospital “jumping and walking”, and the arrest of a “Bangladeshi” whose kind is “usually involved in peddling drugs”, had also deepened the mystery.

Mohammad Ruhul, the father of the arrested Shariful Islam, maintained that the man seen in the CCTV camera footage was not Shariful and that his son was being framed and said he would approach that country’s foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

A day before, Shariful was nabbed; the Railway Protection Force had picked up another man from Durg station in Chhattisgarh on a tip-off from the Mumbai police. The man, as the Telegraph Online, had reported, was found smiling for the camera infront a RPF logo. On the same day afternoon, Mumbai Police had picked up a man from Madhya Pradesh.