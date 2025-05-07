Russia to pay tribute to ex-Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik for his role in World War II

Russia will pay tribute to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik for his contribution to the Soviet Red Army’s efforts during the Battle of Stalingrad — one of the most decisive confrontations of the Second World War.

The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has invited leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik — Biju Patnaik’s son — to attend a reception commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The event will be held at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on May 9.

The Battle of Stalingrad (1942–43), which pitted the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany and its Axis allies, ended in a Soviet victory that marked a turning point in the war by halting the German advance into the Soviet interior.

In his invitation, Alipov wrote: “It is with great honour and utmost pleasure that I extend a cordial invitation to you to the reception on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, 2025 at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.”

He continued: “In this solemn moment of pride, grief and unwavering remembrance, we honour those who stood together against Nazism in the anti-Hitler coalition and commemorate the heroic deeds of the people of the former Soviet Union and its allies who bore the brunt of the most brutal conflict in human history. Among the heroes to whom we pay tribute is your late father.”

The letter highlighted Biju Patnaik’s role as a “valiant pilot” with the Indian National Airways, stating that he had participated in the “Stalingrad Operation supplying weapons to the besieged Red Army”.

The ambassador also recalled that in 1995, Russia awarded Biju Patnaik the Jubilee Medal commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany (1941–45) for his “feat of bravery and courage”.

“We would be extremely honoured by your presence at the forthcoming reception as the guest of honour,” Alipov added.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar has agreed to attend the function as chief guest.