RSS chief meets PM Modi after Pahalgam attack, discusses response to terror strike

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, an interaction which has come in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

With the Hindutva organisation considered the ideological mentor to the ruling BJP and spread across the country, the meeting assumes significance. Sources said the meeting was in connection with the terror strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting came after Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and all three chiefs of the armed forces.

The prime minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading sweeping anti-terror measures after the horrific attack on April 22.

The RSS had condemned the terror strike as as attack on the unity and integrity of the nation and called for appropriate punishment for those behind it.

It has said, "All political parties and associations should rise above their differences and condemn this terror act. Government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.