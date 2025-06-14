After Palestine bag & keffiyeh stand, Priyanka slams India’s UN Gaza abstention as ‘shameful’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised the Modi government’s decision to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling it a “shameful and disappointing” betrayal of India’s constitutional values and anti-colonial legacy.

The June 12 resolution, backed by 149 countries, urged protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law amid the escalating conflict in Gaza. India was among 19 nations that abstained from the vote. Twelve countries voted against it. The Indian government has not yet issued a formal explanation for its decision.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of abandoning the principles that shaped India’s global identity. “This is a tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy,” she wrote on X. “Not only are we standing silent as Mr. Netanyahu annihilates an entire nation, we are cheering on as his government attacks Iran and assassinates its leadership — in flagrant violation of sovereignty and complete contravention of all international norms.”

“There is no justification for this,” she continued. “How can we, as a nation, just abandon the principles of our Constitution and the values of our freedom struggle that led the way for an international arena based on peace and humanity?”

Priyanka’s comments followed a broader statement from the Congress party that described the government’s abstention as “extremely shameful.” The party said India had failed to uphold its moral and humanitarian responsibilities, despite a long history of supporting Palestinian self-determination and standing against war and genocide on global platforms.

“Thousands are starving and dying, and international aid has stopped. This is a humanitarian tragedy,” the Congress statement said, reiterating that India should have taken a principled stand in favour of the ceasefire.

The party contrasted the Modi government’s silence with India’s earlier Nehruvian foreign policy that emphasised non-alignment and solidarity with oppressed peoples worldwide. “Today that glorious legacy lies reduced to rubble,” it said. “Global leadership is not built on silence.”

In December last year, Priyanka made headlines in Parliament for carrying a bag with the word “Palestine” and the iconic watermelon motif — a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Days earlier, she had worn a traditional black-and-white keffiyeh during a meeting with the Palestine embassy’s chargé d’affaires, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer.

While Israel’s military campaign has drawn condemnation worldwide for the scale of civilian casualties, especially among women and children, India’s diplomatic position has remained cautious and muted. Over 60,000 people — mostly women and children — have died in Gaza since the conflict escalated, according to reports.

The Congress warned that India’s moral credibility was at stake. “If we want India’s voice to matter on the global stage, the most crucial thing is that we stand up against injustice with courage,” the party said. “The world does not listen to the country that speaks the loudest. The world listens to those who speak with courage and conscience.”