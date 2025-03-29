MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
RSS anger at riot hint in Mohanlal film 'L2: Empuraan': Right-wing groups call for boycott

Scriptwriter Murali Gopy, however, dismissed the controversy, saying everyone had the right to interpret the film in their way

Cynthia Chandran Published 29.03.25, 05:37 AM
Mohanlal in 'L2: Empuraan'

Mohanlal in 'L2: Empuraan' File image

The much-hyped Mohanlal-starrer, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, received an overwhelming response in theatres on its opening day on Thursday, but RSS supporters weren't happy.

The film, the second part of Lucifer, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of debate over its critique of Right-wing politics and veiled references to the Gujarat riots. The antagonist in the film, Baba Bajrangi, is being seen as modelled on Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, the kingpin behind the Naroda Patiya massacre.

Scriptwriter Murali Gopy, however, dismissed the controversy, saying everyone had the right to interpret the film in their way. "I will keep total silence on the controversy. Let them fight it out. Everyone has the right to interpret the film in their way," Gopy said.

Though RSS activists called for a boycott of the film, BJP state general secretary P. Sudheer said: "The film will go its way and the party will do its work. The party will not be affected by any film. Sangh Parivar activists have the right to express their views and let the audience decide whether it is good or bad."

On Empuraan, which means someone who is more than a king but less than a god, film critic Taran Adarsh said: "Empuraan takes a historic start across Kerala, signalling an earth-shattering opening..."

