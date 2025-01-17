Rs 2500 for women, free gas cylinder on Holi, Diwali: Freebies galore in Delhi manifesto of anti-freebie BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken against the ‘revri’ (freebie) culture but the first part of his party the BJP’s manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls is full of such freebie promises.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured that all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi would continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Nadda announced that pregnant women would be given six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000.

He said, "The maternity leave has been extended from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We have decided to give Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi under the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' if the party voted to power."

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojna, we have given around 4.73 crore women Rs 5,000 for the delivery of the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second child,” he added.

Addressing a news conference at the BJP’s Delhi unit office, he said that the BJP manifesto will come in three-four phases and emphasised that all the schemes will continue but with more efficiency than the ruling AAP.

“We have received more than 1 lakh suggestions from the Delhi residents and will be taken into consideration,” he said while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes would be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government would approve implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the city in its first cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order asking the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Here are the of Part-1 manifesto released by BJP