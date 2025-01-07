Row over Kerala Congress worker's suicide note, CPM finger at top leaders in cash-for-jobs scam

The Congress in Kerala found itself in an unenviable position on Monday after the family of a local party leader, who died by suicide along with his son over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in two cooperative banks, released a suicide note and four letters addressed to the party's top brass.

N.M. Vijayan, 78, the Wayanad district Congress committee treasurer, and his younger son Jijesh, 38, were found in critical condition at their house after consuming poison on Christmas Eve and died on December 27.

The suicides had prompted the CPM to kick off a political storm by alleging the involvement of top Congress leaders of Wayanad.

A family member of the deceased told The Telegraph that they decided to release the suicide note after waiting for the Congress to take action.

Besides the suicide note, Vijayan's elder son Vijesh released four letters addressed to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The suicide note and the letters allegedly state that Sulthan Bathery MLA I.C. Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC president N.D. Appachan had accepted bribes for jobs in Sulthan Bathery Agricultural Bank and Sulthan Bathery Urban Co-operative Bank, which are administered by the Congress.

The suicide note outlines how the Congress leaders had allegedly forced Vijayan to accept bribes on their behalf and how the aspirants approached him to demand the money back, leading to his debts soaring. Both Balakrishnan and Appachan refused to talk to this correspondent.

Wayanad CPM district secretary, K. Rafeeq, said a case of abetment to suicide should be slapped against the two Congress leaders and they should step down from their posts. “We have decided to intensify our protest against the two Congress leaders. It's disappointing that Wayanad MP Priyanka hasn't even sent a condolence message to the bereaved family,” he said.