Robert Vadra hounded by this government for 10 years, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate chargesheeted his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Rahul posted on X: “My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt. I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail,” he said.

The ED has accused Vadra of laundering proceeds of a 2008 land deal in Haryana, when the Congress was in power in the state. This is the first chargesheet against him, and the trial court has yet to take cognisance of it.

The central agency has attached 43 properties worth ₹38 crore linked to Vadra in this case.

Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to Varda, had bought a 3.5-acre plot in Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore from farmers, allegedly through wrongful methods aided by public servants. It later sold the plot for ₹58 crore to real estate giant DLF, agency sources had told this newspaper.

After being grilled by the ED in April, Vadra termed the action as “political vendetta to divert from the real issues”.

The agency also interrogated him on Monday in another money-laundering case.