Road rage or Kannada bias: IAF officer alleges assault in Bengaluru, BJP accuses Congress of divisive politics

An Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, purportedly for not speaking Kannada. The incident has sparked criticism from the BJP, who has blamed the Congress government's language-related hostility in the state for the incident.

According to reports, Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were en route to the airport from the DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar when the attack took place.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Wing Commander Bose showed injuries on his face and neck. He claimed that a biker began tailing their car and hurling verbal abuse in Kannada.

“The biker suddenly stopped his vehicle in front of our car and began hurling abuses at us in Kannada,” Bose said in the video.

He alleged that upon noticing the DRDO sticker on the car, the attacker’s aggression increased and that his wife too was subjected to verbal abuse.

Bose said that when he stepped out of the car to confront the man, he was struck on the forehead with a key. The biker allegedly escalated the assault by throwing a stone at their vehicle, which hit Bose on the head.

As per reports, an FIR has been filed.

Satya Kumar Yadav, minister of health, family welfare and medical education in the Government of Andhra Pradesh and BJP leader condemned the incident and said, "….Mr Ghose being attacked for not being able to speak Kannada in Karnataka. My sincere request to Congress: at least keep our Army away from your petty divisive politics. Our soldiers speak only one language — sacrifice and every Indian must respect it. As an Indian living in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, I’m truly ashamed of this incident and offer my apology to him."

BJP spokesperson and author Tuhin A. Sinha said: "God Help Us: Air Force Officer Assaulted, Wife Abused In Bengaluru.. shocking intolerance on display in Karnataka. This sick language supremacy needs to be dealt with an iron hand."

Neha Joshi, national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha wrote on X, "This is shameful. Now people who defend our borders are being subjected to this ‘speak a certain language or you’re out’ violence. @siddaramaiah will the Karnataka police arrest the goons who attacked this soldier?"