RJD joins agitation against waqf amendment bill, 2024, called by Muslim organisations

RJD president Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav joined the protest against the waqf amendment bill, 2024, called by several Muslim organisations on Wednesday.

Expressing their support, the two leaders asserted that the BJP was trying to destroy the inclusive culture of the country and vowed that their party would challenge the bill right from the streets to the Parliament.

“We will not compromise against the communal forces at any cost. Our party has always stood against them and will always stand against them. We will stand with you till the waqf amendment bill that has been brought against the constitutional provisions in the country, is not withdrawn,” Lalu said.

“It is necessary to strongly oppose the undemocratic acts being done by the central government. We have always supported agitations against such things and will keep supporting them,” the RJD president added.

Lalu, who turned 77 last year, attended the dharna called by major Muslim organisations, despite not being well. He has been suffering from various ailments related to the heart, kidneys and also diabetes. He had undergone a kidney transplant over two years ago in Singapore.

Speaking further on the occasion, he stressed: “The BJP is trying to destroy the Ganga-Jamuni (inclusive and harmonious) culture of the country. All the parties that are standing with it (BJP) have become exposed.”

The protest was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Imarat Shariah (Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand), Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Khanquah Mujibia, Khanquah Rahmani andother organisations.

A large number of people, including the supporters and followers of these organisations participated in the protest. Several present and former RJD legislators were also present.

Welcoming the agitation, Tejashwi, the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, pointed out that the bill introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government did not adhere to the basic tenets of law.

“We are participating in this agitation to convey that we will keep opposing this bill irrespective of whether we come to power or not. We will take it up from the Parliament to the streets. We brought a proposal against the bill in the Bihar legislative Assembly today because of which the session was adjourned,” Tejashwi added.

The leader of Opposition slammed the parties who were supporting the bill in their lust for power, and promised that the “RJD will take four steps in support of the protest if those agitating against it take one step. We are determined not to let this bill be implemented at any cost.”

“Waqf” is an Islamic endowment of property to be held in trust and used for charitable or religious purpose.

The BJP-led government at the Centre introduced the waqf amendment bill in the Lok Sabha last year to regulate waqf property. It seeks to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, and amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

The waqf boards in the country currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres. India has the largest waqf holding in the world.

The bill changes the composition of the central waqf council and waqf boards to include non-Muslim members; the district collector will replace the survey commissioner and will have powers to conduct surveys of the waqf properties, government property identified as waqf would cease to be so, appeal against the waqf tribunals’ decisions could be filed in the high courts, and only those who have been professing Islam for at least five years can create a waqf.

The bill was sent to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) and its suggestions were incorporated last month.