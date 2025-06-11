MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Retired IAS officer and wife find caterpillar in salad at Gurugram restaurant

The couple recorded a video when they saw the insect on Saturday at the restaurant and lodged a complaint with the Food Safety Department

PTI Published 11.06.25, 10:09 PM
Videograb

A retired IAS officer and his wife found a caterpillar in their salad they ordered at a high-end restaurant in Gurugram, according to officials.

The couple recorded a video when they saw the insect on Saturday at the restaurant and lodged a complaint with the Food Safety Department, who collected samples from the restaurant for testing, said an official.

A notice has been issued by the department to the restaurant and directed them to submit relevant documents and its replies within 10 days, he added.

The restaurant, however, denied that a caterpillar was found in the salad.

Food safety officer Ramesh Chauhan said the samples have been sent for testing, but the complainant does not want to take any action in the matter. Further action will be taken only after the testing report comes from the lab, he said.

Chauhan said a lack of cleanliness was found at the restaurant in the initial investigation.

"Samples of chutney, paneer, peanuts and cashews have been collected from the restaurant and sent to the government laboratory in Karnal for testing," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

