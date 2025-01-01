Renowned Botanist and Padmashree awardee K S Manilal passes away at 86 in Kerala

Eminent botanist and Padmashree awardee K S Manilal, celebrated for translating the ancient Latin text "Hortus Malabaricus" into English and Malayalam, died following age-related ailments, family sources said here on Wednesday.

He was 86. He was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital here, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kattungal Subrahmanyan Manilal, popularly known as K S Manilal, was a former head of the Department of Botany at the University of Calicut.

His decades-long contributions to botany, particularly his efforts to translate Hortus Malabaricus, a 17th century botanical treatise documenting the rich flora of Malabar region (south-western coast of India) into English and Malayalam, earned him widespread recognition.

The treatise remains a vital resource for researchers, academicians and students studying the region's botanical history.

Manilal penned several books and published over 200 research papers besides introducing many new plant species. He is a recipient of several national and international awards.

The Centre honoured him with Padmashree in 2020 for his contributions in the field of science.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.