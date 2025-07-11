Relief for Trinamool Congress 10 in case linked to protest outside Election Commission office in 2024

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged 10 Trinamool Congress leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission office last year despite prohibitory orders being in place.

"All the accused persons are discharged under Sections 188/145/34 IPC," additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 188 of the IPC deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, Section 145 with joining an unlawful assembly and Section 34 with act done with a common intention.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on April 8, 2024, the Trinamool leaders had held a protest against the arrest of Opposition leaders with placards and banners outside the Election Commission office.

Delhi Police alleged that Trinamool leaders gathering outside the main gate of the EC office and holding a protest were in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC. Section 144 empowers authorities to prohibit public gatherings in an area as a prevention measure.

The party alleged that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate were targeting Opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre. The police alleged they continued to protest despite being informed about the prohibitory orders, following which an FIR was registered.