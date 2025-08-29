'Reflects communist mindset': RSS chief’s three children advice sets off war of words

Opposition leaders have accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of overreach and pushing a divisive agenda for saying that families should have three children.

Uddhav Thackeray said BJP will not need to take party workers from outside.

"The advice he has given is that there should be 2-3 children, if all those people agree, then there will be no need to take their party from outside. That's why he has given it," said the former chief minister Thackeray.

Congress leader Udit Raj questioned Bhagwat’s authority. "Who are these people talking about having three children, deciding on a national policy? In today's circumstances, there should be no more than one or two children. But who are they to decide on national policy? Now that the government is theirs, they can say anything."

From Bengal, TMC’s Jay Prakash Majumdar warned against normalising such statements. "This is merely his personal opinion, it cannot be considered national policy. This reflects a communist mindset. It’s as if Mohan Bhagwat is trying to follow China’s old model."

Congress leader V. Gurunadham drew parallels with China. "RSS chief Mohan Bhagat has stated that every family must have three children. For example, China is not allowing more than one child, because the population is tremendously increasing."

NCP (SP) leader Seema Malik tied it to women’s health and malnutrition. "If we want to give quality life to our children, then population control is required. Mothers should have good health, both mothers and children suffer from malnutrition."

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The biggest problem in the country is the population. How many leaders of RSS and BJP keep raising questions about the population."

"The statement about having three children, while the long-standing effort has been to encourage the 'Hum do, Humare do' norm. This is surprising and seems to promote a narrative of division, particularly with regard to the Muslim community, blaming them for something that is not true," former Union minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar called Bhagwat’s comment “personal opinion” and said, “This is a free India; everyone is independent and no one can be restrained."

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC backed Bhagwat. "If a family has three children, we can avoid the population crisis. Citing demographic science, Bhagwat states that some communities have more children, and some have fewer. To keep the nation secure, educated, and self-reliant, the idea of three children is not wrong."