RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Odisha for 5-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday arrived here on a five-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend a memorial meeting and discuss organisational activities with the RSS office bearers of the state.

RSS activities in the state have been intensified following the first-ever BJP government took power in the state seven moths ago. The Utkal Bippana Sahayata Samiti, an RSS affiliate, has been quite active Odisha.

Amid tight security, Bhagwat visited the office of the samiti soon after landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, where he was greeted by RSS functionaries.

He is scheduled to attend a memorial meeting of former ‘Prant Sangh Chalak’ (State Co-ordinator of RSS), Shivram Mohapatra, in Bhubaneswar.

The RSS chief will also review the organisational activities in the state that have picked up in recent times. Political observers believe that RSS cadres worked hard to ensure the BJP’s victory in the state.

The RSS chief will leave Odisha on February 3.

