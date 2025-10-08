'Rare sight': Mount Everest visible from Bihar’s Jaynagar after clear skies return

A spell of clear weather and improved air quality has offered residents of Jaynagar in Bihar a rare and breathtaking sight — the snow-clad Himalayan range with Mount Everest distinctly visible on the horizon.

Jaynagar, a culturally vibrant town located on the banks of the Kamla River that originates from a glacier in Nepal along the India-Nepal border, falls almost directly in line with the world’s highest peak on the map.

When the air is clean and the skies are free from fog, pollution and clouds, the distant Himalayan range comes sharply into view, offering an unforgettable spectacle to locals.

The phenomenon, residents say, is usually seen during the Chaitra-Baisakh and Ashwin-Kartik months — that is, from Vasant Panchami to Holi and Ram Navami, and later from Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima — when the air remains crisp and visibility extends farther than usual.

Jaynagar also serves as the starting station of Nepal’s only railway line, which connects to Janakpur in Nepal.

Passengers from Janakpur frequently travel to Jaynagar to board trains heading deeper into India.

The majestic view of Mount Everest was last reported during the Covid-19 lockdown, when a similar spell of clear skies followed days of rain.

This time, too, a recent downpour cleared the haze, allowing locals in Bihar’s Madhubani district to glimpse the towering peak once again.

Standing 8,848.86 metres above sea level, Mount Everest lies in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district within Koshi province.

Residents of Jaynagar shared pictures and videos online showing the mountain surrounded by adjoining peaks of the Mahalangur Himal sub-range.

“Mount Everest from Bihar. How could I miss this truly Eureka moment of Everest, Lhotse and surrounding ranges from the Bihar! First clear views I’ve seen from here. This is what the Great Trigonometric Survey of India would’ve witnessed on a regular basis in the 19th century,” wrote one internet user on X, posting a view of Everest alongside labelled peaks including Lhotse, Makalu, Shartse I, Chamlang, Thamserku and Mera Peak.

Another user uploaded a video captioned, “View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar.”

Many others expressed surprise and admiration online.

“Rare sight these days! The Himalayas are always there, but pollution usually hides them,” one comment read.

“Wow, thanks for sharing! Had no idea you can see the Himalayas from Bihar?” another user added.