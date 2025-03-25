Rare falcon seen in Kerala's Malappuram after 10 years, under care of expert

A rare falcon species has been spotted in Kottappady, Malappuram, more than a decade after it was last sighted in Kerala.

The injured shaheen falcon, also known as the Indian peregrine falcon, was found lying on the ground by music director Mustafa Machingal who got in touch with Dr Zubair Medammal, falcon researcher and assistant professor in the zoology department at the University of Calicut.

The bird, which got injured during its migratory flight, is currently under Zubair’s care.

The shaheen falcon was last spotted at Seethargundu in Nelliyampathy of Palakkad district in December 2013.

Zubair told The Telegraph that the two-year-old female falcon, which weighed around 1kg, might have migrated from north India to Kerala.

On Monday, Zubair took the bird to a veterinarian to gauge the extent of the injury to its wings and right leg.

“The oral and cloacal swabs were taken to identify whether it has any fungal or other infection to its oesophagus. Its blood was also taken to analyse its histopathology and DNA sequencing. Falcons are diurnal and migratory birds. From September to March, they move to the eastern and western coasts of the Arabian Peninsula as it is the peak migration season for birds of prey,” Zubair said.

He said falcons had always been regarded as an uncommon and shy bird and was rarely spotted by amateur birdwatchers. “The peregrine falcon is a highly vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN),” he added.