Ranveer Allahbadia claims death threats amid controversy over his remark on 'India's Got Latent'

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps’, claimed on Saturday that he and his family have been receiving death threats following the outrage over his controversial remark about "sex with parents."

His statement came after he failed to appear before Mumbai Police for questioning.

Taking to Instagram, Allahbadia revealed that people had intruded into his mother’s clinic under the guise of patients.

“My team and I are fully cooperating with the police and other authorities. I will follow due process and remain available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. I take full responsibility for my words and sincerely apologise," he wrote.

"I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying they want to kill me and harm my family. Strangers have invaded my mother’s clinic, pretending to be patients. I feel scared and don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have complete faith in the police and India’s judicial system,” he added.

On Friday, teams from both the Mumbai and Assam police visited Allahbadia’s residence in Versova, but found it locked, an official confirmed.

The controversy erupted over Allahbadia’s crude comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s now-deleted YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. The remarks triggered massive backlash, leading to multiple complaints.

Mumbai Police had initially summoned Allahbadia to appear at the Khar police station on Thursday, but he failed to turn up.

A second summons was issued for Friday, which he also did not attend. Instead, he requested that his statement be recorded at his residence—an appeal that was denied.

Meanwhile, Assam Police is also looking to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on charges of promoting obscenity through an online platform.

“A team from Assam Police, along with Mumbai Police officials, visited his flat, but it was locked. Both teams later returned to Khar police station,” the official said.

The case in Assam was filed on Monday, naming Allahbadia, Raina, and other content creators, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Cyber Department, conducting separate inquiries, have also summoned Raina, instructing him to appear within five days.

So far, statements from eight individuals—including Makhija, Chanchlani, and Allahbadia’s manager—have been recorded following a complaint by a BJP functionary. However, no FIR has been registered in Mumbai yet.

On Friday, police also recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of India’s Got Latent, before releasing him after brief questioning.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned at least 50 individuals involved in the show for their statements. On Thursday, actor and TV personality Raghu Ram, who was a judge on India’s Got Latent, recorded his statement with the agency.