Raj Thackeray tells Maharashtra govt: teach only Marathi, English from Class 1 or face protest

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has written a letter to the state government demanding that only two languages - Marathi and English - be taught from Class 1 in schools affiliated to the state education board.

In the letter written on June 2 to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, which Thackeray posted on X on Wednesday, he said the government should issue an order to this effect, failing which the MNS would hold protests in the state.

He sought to know whether the state government was under any pressure when it earlier announced to make Hindi compulsory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5.

In April this year, the government had decided that Hindi as a third language will be mandatory for students between Classes 1 and 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools across the state. The MNS had, however, slammed the move saying his party will oppose the decision vehemently and ensure it is not implemented.

Amid stiff opposition to the move, the government stayed its order with minister Bhuse declaring that a fresh government resolution (GR) would be issue to this effect.

In his letter, the MNS president said, "There has been tremendous confusion over the past two months about teaching Hindi from Class 1 in Maharashtra. Initially, it was announced that students would be taught three languages from Class 1 with Hindi being made the third compulsory language. The MNS opposed this and there were strong public sentiments against the move." The government later declared that Hindi would not be a compulsory third language, he said.

"Hindi is not our national language. It is one of the many Indian languages, like those spoken in other states. Why was it being imposed? Was the government under some kind of pressure?" he asked.

Thackeray questioned the rationale behind the three-language formula and asked why young children should be made to study three languages at all.

"The government has declared that only two languages will be taught from Class 1 in state board schools. But why has this decision not been issued in the form of a written order yet?" he said.

He also alleged that printing of Hindi textbooks may have already begun based on the earlier decision.

"Is the government planning to roll back its revised decision simply because the books are printed? If so, it will have to bear the consequences of the agitation that MNS will launch," he warned.

Thackeray urged the government to show the same sensitivity as other states that have rejected compulsory Hindi.

"Many states in the country have chosen only two languages from Class 1, discarding mandatory Hindi to uphold their linguistic identity. I expect our government to display the same pride and protect the identity of our language," he added.

Thackeray urged the education department to issue a written government order at the earliest confirming that only Marathi and English will be taught from standard one in state board schools.

