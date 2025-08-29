MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahul invokes Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence after BJP protest outside Congress office in Patna

The Leader of Opposition’s post came as Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Congress leader of lowering the standard of political discourse

Our Web Desk Published 29.08.25, 08:04 PM
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that truth and non-violence will prevail after BJP workers pelted stones and vandalised vehicles outside the gates of Congress headquarters in Patna.

"Truth and non-violence prevail, untruth and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate," the Leader of Opposition wrote on X.

The Congress MP’s post came as Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Congress leader of lowering the standard of political discourse.

Speaking at an event in Assam on Friday, Shah said: “Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the PM, his late mother and the people of the country if he has any shame left. The nation is watching him and his party in disgust.”

A viral video emerged online on Thursday, showing unidentified people allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother purportedly from the Voter Adhikar Yatra of the opposition.

The Telegraph Online has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Shah further called the Bihar yatra as a “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra (Save Infiltrators Yatra)” and claimed that Gandhi’s politics has touched the “lowest level.”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar echoed Shah’s views and wrote on X: "The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it.”

The Congress has called the home minister’s comments and the BJP protests a ploy to sabotage the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Even as the controversy over the video unfolded, the Congress continued his attack on the Election Commission. On Thursday, Rahul alleged irregularities in Bihar’s electoral rolls, pointing to Nidani village in Gaya district.

Sharing a Congress post on social media, he wrote: “See the magic of EC. An entire village has settled down in one house.”

The Congress post claimed that under the Barachatti assembly segment, “all 947 voters” of a polling booth had been shown to be residents of “house number six.”

Rahul Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.
We will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate

