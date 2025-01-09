Rahul Gandhi visits Keventers store, interacts with founders and makes cold coffee

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed with the "young founders" of 100-year-old Keventers at one of its stores in Delhi where he also made cold coffee for a few customers.

On Thursday, he shared on X a video of this conversation during his recent visit to the store at Patel Nagar area.

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently," he wrote.

"Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them," he also said.

During the conversation with the owners, Gandhi delved into the fascinating journey of the iconic start-up that seamlessly blends legacy with modern ambition.

Speaking with the co-founders, he uncovered how the brand evolved from its pre-independence roots to a consumer powerhouse with over 200 stores across 65 cities.

The conversation covered the commitment of the owners to preserving old recipes while innovating, expansion into Tier-2 to Tier-4 cities, and their FMCG foray into products like flavoured milk and ghee.

They also discussed tackling thin margins, rising competition, and their focus on creating opportunities and expanding access to quality products.

For Gandhi, this wasn't just a story about Keventers but a reflection of how businesses committed to fairness and innovation shape India's entrepreneurial spirit, the Congress said while also sharing the video on social media.

Gandhi has been meeting people with skills and has been speaking in favour of local entrepreneurs, while stressing on even competition for all and promoting local talent and enterprise.

