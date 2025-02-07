MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahul Gandhi senses 'huge defeat' for Cong in Delhi: Fadnavis on irregular voter list claim

The leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is 'doing cover firing', states the Maharashtra chief minister

PTI Published 07.02.25, 02:48 PM
Devendra Fadnavis and Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation of irregularities in the state voter list, saying the claim stems from his party's imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha needs to introspect otherwise there will be no revival of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections," he told reporters soon after three opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra.

Results of the assembly polls in Delhi, where voting took place on February 5, will be declared on February 8 (Saturday).

The Congress and its allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on Friday alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra, claiming a total of 39 lakh electors were added between Lok Sabha and assembly elections, held 6 months apart in 2024, in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders, Gandhi claimed the total number of voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh.

He urged the Election Commission to provide them with a list of voters and come clean on the issue.

Fadnavis maintained the EC has already answered all questions regarding the increase in voters in Maharashtra.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

