Rahul Gandhi slams Mohan Bhagwat's ‘Ram temple true Independence’ claim, questions EC

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who claimed that India gained Independence only after the construction of the Ram temple.

The Congress leader labeled these comments as an act of "treason" and asserted that they were an affront to every Indian.

"To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian," Rahul said.

He also expressed deep concerns regarding the state of India's electoral system, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of lacking transparency.

"It is the duty of the EC to provide transparency in polls; there is a serious problem with our election system," he stated.

He called for the EC to come clean and release critical data from the recent Maharashtra and Haryana elections, which, according to him, had been withheld.

Mohan Bhagwat’s audacious comment that India didn’t gain true independence in 1947 is an insult to our freedom fighters, every single Indian citizen and an attack on our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/6sMhdxn3xA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2025

Rahul also pointed to what he described as the misuse of investigative agencies by the Narendra Modi government.

"Investigative agencies that are supposed to probe crimes are being used against all Opposition leaders," he alleged.

He also highlighted what he called a "systematic attack" on Congress workers.

"Our workers are facing systematic attacks for standing by their ideology," he said.