Rahul Gandhi meets LIC agents, says will raise issue of making insurance less affordable for poorest

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of LIC agents on Wednesday during which they raised concerns regarding recent changes in rules which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents.

Gandhi asserted that the LIC was formed in 1956 with the aim to provide affordable insurance to all Indians and said he will raise this issue in Parliament to ensure the inclusive vision of the LIC is protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi met the delegation at his office in Parliament House complex.

Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with a delegation of LIC agents, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI)

"I met a delegation of LIC agents from around the country at Parliament House. They spoke candidly about their concerns regarding recent changes in rules by IRDAI and LIC, which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents," the former Congress president said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"When LIC was formed in 1956, the aim was to provide affordable insurance to all Indians, especially the poorest who had no other social security. I will raise this issue to ensure that the inclusive vision of LIC is protected," Gandhi said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.