Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge write to PM Modi, call for special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor

The leaders of Opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the latest developments in cross-border firing.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted the letters on X on Sunday.

The letters come in the backdrop of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent developments including Operation Sindoor and a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in his letter, wrote: "I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly."

Echoing the sentiment, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: "In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree."