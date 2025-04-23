Rahul Gandhi condemns Pahalgam terror attack, slams government’s ‘hollow claims’

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and took the government to task for its “hollow claims” on the return of normalcy to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul said: “The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before demanding accountability from the government, Rahul first said: “The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

A “deeply saddened and devastated” Sonia Gandhi said: “We need to work to build the broad social consensus against terror that existed in the past.”

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in charge of communications, said:

“The Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence.”

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X: “This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and must not go unpunished.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin said: “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience.”