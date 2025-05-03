MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Quick-thinking family traps leopard in house after it chases stray dog in Rajasthan

No injuries reported as forest and police teams safely rescue the trapped leopard in Suroth village

PTI Published 03.05.25, 03:46 PM
Representational Image

A family's quick feet in the face of danger saved them from the jaws of a leopard, trapping inside their house the big cat that had entered it while chasing a stray dog in Karauli district.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Suroth area.

While the dog managed to come out of the house, the family trapped the leopard by bolting the door from outside, police said.

Forest department officials later rescued the leopard. No one was injured in the incident.

"The occupants of the house closed the room from outside and informed the police. Police station and forest department officials reached the spot and brought out the leopard trapped in a cage," the police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

