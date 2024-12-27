MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Put under house arrest, barred from conducting Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz, the chief cleric of Kashmir, alleged that he was barred from offering prayers at the Jama Masjid

PTI Published 27.12.24, 07:07 PM
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq PTI

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed that he was put under house arrest and prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here for the fourth consecutive week.

Mirwaiz, the chief cleric of Kashmir, alleged that he was barred from offering prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no word from the police on his allegation.

"A police vehicle stationed outside to block the entrance and verbally informed by authorities that will not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid today for Friday sermon and prayers.

"This is the #4thConsecutiveFriday when I am being stopped from going to Jama Masjid, where people in large numbers eagerly await to participate in majlis e waz," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said while the authorities have power, "I have patience, and the creators promise" that God is with those who are patient.

Also Read

"Condemn Authoritarianism!" he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq House Arrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

When Manmohan Singh got Modi’s demonetisation bang on, and other gems from his life

The economist-politician did more for the Pakistan village where he was born than governments in Islamabad, once returned money to the Congress, and let JNU students protest against him
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Dr Singh's life, a masterclass in leadership and humility, will inspire generations to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT