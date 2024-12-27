Put under house arrest, barred from conducting Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed that he was put under house arrest and prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here for the fourth consecutive week.

Mirwaiz, the chief cleric of Kashmir, alleged that he was barred from offering prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no word from the police on his allegation.

"A police vehicle stationed outside to block the entrance and verbally informed by authorities that will not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid today for Friday sermon and prayers.

"This is the #4thConsecutiveFriday when I am being stopped from going to Jama Masjid, where people in large numbers eagerly await to participate in majlis e waz," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said while the authorities have power, "I have patience, and the creators promise" that God is with those who are patient.

"Condemn Authoritarianism!" he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.