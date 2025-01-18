Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration asks employees to wear Khadi in bid to boost sales

Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has asked its employees to wear Khadi and other handloom clothes once a week on Fridays while performing their duties in and outside the 12th-century shrine.

The attire must be of Odisha origin like Sambalpuri, Maniabadha, and other traditional wears, officials said. Additionally, the SJTA has banned the chewing of gutka (a kind of tobacco) and paan inside the temple premises.

The SJTA implemented a set of new regulations on Friday. However, it has clarified that the directive to wear khadi clothing is advisory in nature, and it expects compliance from all employees.

Official sources said the STJA introduced this initiative to promote khadi sales in Odisha and abroad.

“Odisha is renowned for its khadi products. Lakhs of visitors come here every year. Employees wearing khadi would certainly send a positive message across the globe, and the market demands of khadi will certainly rise and ultimately benefit the weavers engaged in khadi production.”

The Chief Administrator of SJTA, Arabinda Padhee, said: “We have appealed to all employees to wear khadi and traditional attire every Friday. It is not mandatory, but many employees came to the office today wearing khadi clothes. Alongside these appeals, we have introduced a new set of rules to reform the temple administration and enhance accountability.”

Besides promoting Khandi, the SJTA has prohibited employees from consuming paan (betel leaf), gutka, or any intoxicating substance.

“None of our employees are allowed to consume any intoxicants, whether it is paan or any substance, inside the temple. Any violation will result in disciplinary action. At the same time, we appeal to servitors of the shrine to refrain from chewing paan and similar products inside the premises,” said Padhee.

The temple administration has also restricted the use of mobile phones inside the shrine. Phones may only be used in emergencies. The temple administration has asked its employees to submit details of their assets annually by January 31.

To enhance the income of the temple, the SJTA on Friday has decided to encourage online donations and simplify the donation process. The existing library will also be upgraded so that people may visit and research on Shree Jagannath philosophy.

“We aim to improve our revenue base and have already achieved our target,” said Padhee.

He aded: “A review meeting will be held monthly, in the third week on Friday, to ensure progress. We aim to enhance accountability across the administration.”