Puri Gajapati urges Iskcon to follow prescribed tithi for global Jagannath Rath Yatra

After the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) refused to hold the Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra worldwide on the prescribed “tithi” (religious date) suggested by the Puri Jagannath Temple, Puri Gajapati and temple committee chairman Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday urged the organisation to reconsider its decision.

In a letter to Iskcon, Deb requested that the Rath Yatra be celebrated globally only during the nine-day auspicious period beginning on Asadha Shukla-paksha Dvitiya Tithi, in accordance with sacred scriptures and long-standing tradition.

The appeal followed Iskcon governing body commission chairman Govardhana Das’s statement that it was impractical to observe the festival worldwide on the same tithi due to variations in climate and local customs. Das had argued that adhering strictly to the tithi would reduce the 600 global Rath Yatra celebrations by nearly 90 per cent, depriving millions of devotees of participation.

“Due to varied climates and customs, it is not always practical to hold the Rath Yatra on the same day globally,” Das had said, adding that it would be difficult to secure permissions and participants in several countries.

Iskcon, however, clarified that 247 Rath Yatras across India would continue to be held in accordance with the prescribed tithi.

Responding to Das’s explanation, Gajapati Deb expressed disappointment, calling Iskcon's global practice a violation of sacred tradition. “The reasons and justifications for performing the yatra within the nine-day auspicious period were conveyed to you in my email of September 6, 2025, which stands as our final decision,” he said.

Deb reiterated that while local adaptations could be made for climate and custom, the tithi cannot be altered under any circumstances. “As an international organisation founded for the propagation of Sanatana Vaidika Dharma, Iskcon ought to honour and abide by scriptural prescriptions in celebrating Rath Yatra across the world,” Deb asserted.