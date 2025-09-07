Puri Gajapati issues one-month ultimatum to Iskcon for violating Rath Yatra traditions

Puri Gajapati and chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, Dibyasingha Deb, on Saturday issued a one-month ultimatum to the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) to refrain from organising untimely Rath Yatras across the world.

Addressing a press conference with members of the newly formed managing committee and temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, Deb said: “We have sent Iskcon a detailed report prepared by scholars showing that scriptures do not permit untimely Rath Yatras. They have one month to study and act. Their continued disregard of tradition is hurting the sentiments of countless devotees. We have intimated the governing body in Mayapur.”

Deb added that legal action would be a last resort. “As a religious body, Iskcon should cooperate and refrain from hurting devotees. Festivals must follow scripture, like Ram Navami or Eid,” he stressed.

He noted that by September, at least 40 Iskcon temples in India and 67 abroad had violated tradition. “The Rath Yatra must be held only on Shukla Dwitiya of the Ashadha month,” he said.

On the Bengal government branding Digha as Jagannath Dham, Deb said scholars would prepare a document. “Puri is the only Jagannath Dham,” he asserted. Padhee added that Odisha has already raised the matter with Bengal and that written documentation would follow.

Sources said the temple administration has no objection to new Jagannath temples but insisted rituals must conform to scripture.