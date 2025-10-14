Provident fund withdrawal rules relaxed, employees can now take out money after 12 months of service

Employees can now make partial provident fund withdrawals more times than before on the grounds of the education of their children, or a marriage in the family.

Besides, they can make the first withdrawal after only 12 months of service, compared with the earlier limits of five to seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on Monday streamlined and liberalised many of the rules for withdrawals.

It merged the 13 existing provisions for partial withdrawals into three categories: Essential Needs like illness, education and marriage; Housing Needs; and Special Circumstances, a government media release said.

Till now, an EPFO member could make a total of three partial withdrawals under the heads of marriage and education. These limits have been raised to 10 times for education and 5 times for marriage.

The release mentioned no limits — existing or new — for the number of times withdrawals can be made under the other heads. However, the total amount one can withdraw prematurely for education and marriage is 50 per cent of the employee’s share plus interest.

Under the existing rules, members needed to have completed five years of service to be eligible for partial withdrawals to buy a house. For education and marriage, the minimum limit was seven years of service. From now on, the required minimum service will be 12 months for any kind of partial withdrawal, the release said.

Earlier, under the head “Special Circumstances”, a member had to clarify the reason — for instance, a natural calamity, a lockout or closure of their workplace, continuous unemployment, or an epidemic — for seeking a partial withdrawal. Now, members can apply without having to assign any reason under this category.

A new provision requires the members to maintain, at all times, a minimum balance of 25 per cent of the total contributions to their account. Earlier, there were different minimum balances relating to different heads under which withdrawals could be made.

Karumaliyan R, a member of the CBT — made up of representatives from the government, employers and employees’ unions — welcomed the decisions but regretted the board’s failure to discuss a higher minimum pension.

Apart from the final settlement, members become eligible for a monthly pension after turning 58, the amount depending on the volume of their contributions. The maximum pension is ₹7,500 a month.