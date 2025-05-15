‘Proud Indian’: Shashi Tharoor stands by remarks on Operation Sindoor after Congress’ Laxman Rekha jibe

A day after murmurs within the Congress suggested that Shashi Tharoor had overstepped the “Lakshman Rekha” with his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, the Thiruvananthapuram MP on Thursday clarified that his remarks in support of Operation Sindoor were made in his personal capacity — as “an Indian and a proud citizen” — and not as a representative of his party.

“I am not a spokesperson for the party. I am not a spokesperson for the government,” Tharoor said, addressing the controversy. “Whatever I have said, blame it on me individually. At a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else.”

Tharoor’s remarks come amid reports that several Congress leaders were displeased with his repeated public statements, which appeared to endorse the Centre’s cross-border strike and ran counter to the party’s more cautious approach.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Wednesday in Delhi, senior leaders had underlined the importance of unity and discipline, warning against individual leaders airing personal opinions on sensitive matters of national security.

While Tharoor was present at the meeting and reportedly offered “constructive suggestions,” a senior Congress leader later told the media that he had “crossed the Lakshman Rekha,” suggesting that his public statements were seen as out of step with the party line.

But Tharoor defended his position on Thursday. “I made it very clear that I was expressing personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse — at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally,” he said.

“There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East,” the Congress leader added.

Tharoor further stated that while he was aware of media reports about internal disapproval, he had not received any communication from the Congress leadership regarding his comments. “People are entirely free to reject my point of view. But I’ve received no message or complaint from the party. All I’ve seen is what the media is reporting.”

The Congress, which has criticised the Modi government in the past for its handling of foreign policy, has so far remained cautious on the latest India-Pakistan conflict. The party’s official position has been to support the armed forces on Operation Sindoor while also demanding accountability and transparency from the Centre on its foreign policy.

Tharoor’s reading of the government’s handling of the situation has stood out within the party. While this is not the first time the former diplomat has taken an independent stance, his recent comments have landed uncomfortably close to a red line drawn by the high command.