MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 02 July 2025

British F-35 stealth fighter jet remains stranded in Kerala, but memes take off

From listing the world’s most advanced fighter jet for sale to linking it with iconic Bollywood comedy scenes, memers are having a field day

Our Web Desk Published 02.07.25, 02:02 PM
The British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet

The British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet X/@DoctorLFC

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14, due to low fuel and a suspected hydraulic failure.

Coordinated by the Indian Air Force and airport authorities, the landing was successful and the aircraft was immediately secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-member team of British engineers, along with a special tow trolley, arrived nearly two weeks later to carry out repairs and move the jet into a hangar.

This incident underscores the strategic trust between the two nations.

However, as the F-35 remains grounded on Bay 4 of the airport for over a fortnight, it has drawn significant public attention and has become the subject of memes.

From listing the world’s most advanced fighter jet for sale to linking it with iconic Bollywood comedy scenes, memers are having a field day.

The more you see, the funnier it gets

While the jet awaits full repair, Indian authorities are reportedly considering charging parking fees for the prolonged stay.

RELATED TOPICS

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Kerala Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Memes
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre allows cab aggregators to charge up to twice the base fare during peak hours

In case of cancellations a penalty of 10% of the fare not exceeding Rs 100 shall be imposed on the driver, if the cancellation is made without a reason identified as valid by the aggregator
P Chidambaram
Quote left Quote right

New criminal laws are a waste, has only created confusion in administration of justice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT