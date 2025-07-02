British F-35 stealth fighter jet remains stranded in Kerala, but memes take off

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14, due to low fuel and a suspected hydraulic failure.

Coordinated by the Indian Air Force and airport authorities, the landing was successful and the aircraft was immediately secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A 40-member team of British engineers, along with a special tow trolley, arrived nearly two weeks later to carry out repairs and move the jet into a hangar.

This incident underscores the strategic trust between the two nations.

However, as the F-35 remains grounded on Bay 4 of the airport for over a fortnight, it has drawn significant public attention and has become the subject of memes.

From listing the world’s most advanced fighter jet for sale to linking it with iconic Bollywood comedy scenes, memers are having a field day.

The more you see, the funnier it gets

While the jet awaits full repair, Indian authorities are reportedly considering charging parking fees for the prolonged stay.