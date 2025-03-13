Kerala: Protesters demand Tushar Gandhi retract remarks against RSS, say police

A group of men have raised slogans against Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi near here urging him to withdraw a statement he had reportedly made against the RSS, police said.

A small group of people allegedly linked to the Sangh Parivar raised slogans against Tushar Gandhi at the end of a function he attended in Neyyattinkara on Wednesday evening, police added.

No case has been registered in connection with the matter, they said.

Tushar Gandhi arrived in Neyyatinkara to unveil the statue of the late Gandhian, P Gopinathan Nair.

In his speech, he reportedly stated that cancer had crippled the country’s soul and accused the Sangh Parivar of spreading it.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed a group of men raising slogans urging Tushar Gandhi to withdraw his statement. They were RSS and BJP workers and they were demanding Tushar Gandhi to withdraw his statement, according to the TV channels.

Tension gripped the area as BJP-RSS workers shouted slogans and blocked his car. The protesters said the municipal ward was represented by the BJP.

However, Tushar Gandhi reportedly left after raising the slogan "Gandhiji ki Jai," affirming that his stance remained unchanged, according to TV channels.

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi later said that he will not take any legal action against the RSS-BJP workers.

"There was no physical assault. They stopped only my vehicle, and I will not take any action," he told a TV channel on Thursday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran MP issued a statement late on Wednesday night condemning the incident.

Sudhakaran said, "The communal forces that bury Gandhi while glorifying Godse have no place in Kerala's secular land."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.